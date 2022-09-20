Co-founder Jack Dorsey Questioned In Twitter-Elon Musk Legal War

(RTTNews) - The former CEO and co-founder of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Jack Dorsey was questioned on Tuesday morning by Twitter lawyers as well as Elon Musk lawyers as part of the court case over the Tesla owner's back tracking from the $44 billion acquisition deal, asper a notice of a deposition filed on Monday.

Dorsey, who had stepped down as CEO of Twitter in November 2021 and remained on the company board until late May has earlier been summoned by Musk's team for information, like all the documents and communications of the merger agreement and also those "reflecting, referring to, or relating to the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on Twitter's business and operations."

It was in July last year that Elon Musk had decided to call off the deal over allegations that the company had given false information about the number of fake and spam accounts on its social media handle. Following Musk's declaration, Twitter had filed a case against Musk to go ahead with his side of the deal.

Before Musk decided to call off the deal, Dorsey had expressed optimism about a possible Musk buyout of the company. Just after the acquisition was announced, Dorsey had tweeted, "Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

Dorsey's deposition comes as Musk's team widens its case against Twitter. A judge had earlier in September declared in favor of Musk that he could add to claims based on the statements of former Twitter head of security Peiter Zatko, who has accused his former employee of risking the safety and security of its clients.

Last week, Musk's lawyers had made public its latest counterclaims, which claim that Zatko's disclosure and the events surrounding it "have revealed that the misrepresentations regarding mDAU or monetizable daily active users were only one component of a broader conspiracy among Twitter executives to deceive the public, its investors, and the government about the dysfunction at the heart of the company."

In response, Twitter has rubbished Zatko's allegations saying that they give a wrong image of the company and Elon Musk's claims are "factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant."

From October 17, both Twitter and Elon Musk will embark upon a five-day trial over the issue.

