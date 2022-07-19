Co-Founder Faheem Hasnain Just Bought 3.8% More Shares In Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder, Faheem Hasnain, recently bought a whopping US$1m worth of stock, at a price of US$7.21. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.8%.

Gossamer Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Faheem Hasnain is the biggest insider purchase of Gossamer Bio shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$11.28), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 166.43k shares worth US$1.2m. But they sold 77.02k shares for US$688k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Gossamer Bio insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Gossamer Bio insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$98m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gossamer Bio Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Gossamer Bio insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Gossamer Bio has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

