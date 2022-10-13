Co-Founder & Chairman Emeritus Peter Orthwein Just Bought 1.0% More Shares In THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Those following along with THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Peter Orthwein, Co-Founder & Chairman Emeritus of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.5m on stock at an average price of US$72.50. While that only increased their holding size by 1.0%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

THOR Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Orthwein was the biggest purchase of THOR Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$79.15 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the THOR Industries insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months THOR Industries insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$84.12. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that THOR Industries insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$190m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At THOR Industries Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest THOR Industries insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that THOR Industries has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

