Co-Founder Andrew Pascal Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Investors who take an interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) should definitely note that the Co-Founder, Andrew Pascal, recently paid US$4.73 per share to buy US$123k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PLAYSTUDIOS

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director James Murren bought US$232k worth of shares at a price of US$4.78 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.14. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months PLAYSTUDIOS insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:MYPS Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that PLAYSTUDIOS insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The PLAYSTUDIOS Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of PLAYSTUDIOS we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.

But note: PLAYSTUDIOS may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

