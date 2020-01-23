Co-Diagnostics Surges On Coronavirus Test

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) are up over 79%, following news that the Company has completed the principle design work for a PCR screening test for new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, intended to address potential need for detection of the virus.

Designed using a proprietary software system, the new test features the Company's patented CoPrimer technology and has the ability to reliably and accurately differentiate between similar genetic sequences such as SARS and MERS.

Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, commented, "We believe that if the WHO takes the step of declaring the illness a global health emergency following collection of more data in the days and weeks to come, Co-Diagnostics will be well positioned to quickly assist in providing these state of the art tools to affected countries."

As of this writing, CODX is up 76.99% at $2.00

