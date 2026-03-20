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Co-Diagnostics Stock Climbs 32% Over Commercial Expansion Agreement With CoSara Diagnostics

March 20, 2026 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) are gaining about 32 percent on Friday morning trading over its agreement with CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. to significantly expand its commercial and distribution territory across South Asia to now include Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The company's shares are currently trading at $3.52 on the Nasdaq, up 32.83 percent. The stock opened at $3.86 and has climbed as high as $3.95 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.05 to $46.5.

The expansion reflects the company's broader strategy of establishing regional infrastructure ahead of product commercialization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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