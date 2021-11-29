Co-Diagnostics Says COVID-19 Diagnostics Suite Not Affected By Mutated Omicron Variant - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Molecular diagnostics company Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) reported Monday that none of the mutations in the heavily mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant recently discovered in Africa are predicted to interfere with any of the Company's suite of COVID-19 PCR diagnostic assays.

Co-Diagnostics successfully assessed the effectiveness of its existing line of COVID-19 PCR diagnostics against the Omicron variant using publicly available sequencing data in the GISAID database, and continues to monitor the performance of its tests as new variants are discovered.

The new coronavirus strain includes more than 50 mutations, over 30 of which are found on the virus's spike protein, the main target of the body's immune responses, and is currently being studied to determine whether the mutations lead to increased transmissibility or ability to evade the body's immune response.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.