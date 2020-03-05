Co-Diagnostics Reports Surge in Demand for Coronavirus Tests

Shares of molecular diagnostics company Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) jumped 24% Thursday after the company reported a surge in demand for its tests for COVID-19. The wave of orders came following an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last weekend that opened the door for labs to use the diagnostic tests they've developed before those tests get formal approval from the agency.

The change in FDA policy allows laboratories to use tests after in-house validation, and Co-Diagnostics said that it's receiving requests from U.S. clinical laboratories for reagents in preparation for patient testing. CEO Dwight Egan says his company is now manufacturing and shipping coronavirus products to countries on four continents, and it plans to triple its total manufacturing capacity for this test by bringing its facility in India into the effort.

Image source: Getty Images.

Co-Diagnostics stock has been on a wild ride recently as investors have scrambled to buy into companies that have opportunities to profit from fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. Shares of the company soared almost five-fold in the last two weeks and are up by more than 1,400% in 2020, making it one of the biggest winners from the outbreak.

However, the Utah-based company has been rather tight-lipped about actual financial results related to its coronavirus products, and it continues to take advantage of the rising stock price by issuing new shares for direct placement with its investors. Co-Diagnostics raised $4.2 million in a direct offering of common stock this week, after raising $10.2 million on Feb. 13 and $5 million on Jan. 28.

10 stocks we like better than Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Co-Diagnostics, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Jim Crumly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.