BioTech
CODX

Co-Diagnostics Regains Nasdaq Compliance; Shares Soar Over 100%

March 11, 2026 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, including the $1.00 minimum bid price rule, and its shares have resumed trading on Nasdaq as of March 11, 2026.

Co-Diagnostics develops molecular diagnostic technologies, including its proprietary Co-Dx PCR platform for point-of-care and at-home testing, which remains under regulatory review.

The company emphasized that regaining compliance strengthens its ability to pursue clinical performance studies and regulatory clearance pathways.

The company implemented a 1-for 30 reverse stock split on December 29, 2025.

CODX is currently trading at $4.40, up 101.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CODX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.