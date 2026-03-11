Co-Diagnostics Regains Nasdaq Compliance; Shares Soar Over 100%

(RTTNews) - Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, including the $1.00 minimum bid price rule, and its shares have resumed trading on Nasdaq as of March 11, 2026.

Co-Diagnostics develops molecular diagnostic technologies, including its proprietary Co-Dx PCR platform for point-of-care and at-home testing, which remains under regulatory review.

The company emphasized that regaining compliance strengthens its ability to pursue clinical performance studies and regulatory clearance pathways.

The company implemented a 1-for 30 reverse stock split on December 29, 2025.

CODX is currently trading at $4.40, up 101.83%.

