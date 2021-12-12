Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shareholders have earned a 64% CAGR over the last three years

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 339%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Co-Diagnostics moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:CODX Earnings Per Share Growth December 12th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Co-Diagnostics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Co-Diagnostics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Co-Diagnostics shares, which cost holders 17%, while the market was up about 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 64% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Co-Diagnostics (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

