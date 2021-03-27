Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

There's been a major selloff in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares in the week since it released its full-year report, with the stock down 31% to US$9.70. Co-Diagnostics beat revenue expectations by 3.0%, recording sales of US$75m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.52, some 2.4% short of analyst estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:CODX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 27th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Co-Diagnostics are now predicting revenues of US$88.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 3.6% to US$1.65. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$88.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.65 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 17% to US$22.33, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Co-Diagnostics analyst has a price target of US$31.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Co-Diagnostics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 19% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 100% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Co-Diagnostics' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Co-Diagnostics' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Co-Diagnostics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

