Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025

Co-Diagnostics will present at the DBC Global Conference, discussing its PCR testing platform and growth potential.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025, in New York City, where it will connect with institutional investors and showcase its unique value proposition, including the upcoming Co-Dx PCR testing platform. The company's molecular diagnostic technologies focus on the detection and analysis of nucleic acids, with specific applications in its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform. These products are currently under review by regulatory bodies and are not yet available for sale. For further inquiries, contact Andrew Benson, Head of Investor Relations at Co-Diagnostics.

Potential Positives

Participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference connects Co-Diagnostics with institutional investors, enhancing visibility and potential investment opportunities.

Presenting the Co-Dx PCR testing platform during one-on-one meetings highlights the company's innovative diagnostic solutions, which could drive future interest and sales.

Showcasing the company’s cutting-edge technologies emphasizes its role as a leader in the molecular diagnostics field, potentially boosting investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The Co-Dx PCR platform is still subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale, indicating a lack of finalized product readiness.

The press release focuses on participation in an investor conference rather than on tangible advancements or product releases, which could suggest a lack of significant recent achievements.

FAQ

What is Co-Diagnostics, Inc.?

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in developing state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies using nucleic acid detection.

When is the DBC Global Conference?

The DBC Global Conference will take place on May 14, 2025, in New York City.

What will Co-Diagnostics present at the conference?

Co-Diagnostics representatives will participate in one-on-one meetings to discuss the company’s value proposition and their upcoming Co-Dx PCR testing platform.

Is the Co-Dx PCR platform available for purchase?

No, the Co-Dx PCR platform is subject to FDA review and is not yet available for sale.

How can I contact Co-Diagnostics for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact Andrew Benson at +1.801.438.1036 or via email at investors@codiagnostics.com.

