Co-Diagnostics Expands South Asia Reach, Shares Surge 32%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) are up 32% after the company announced a new agreement to significantly expand its commercial and distribution territory across South Asia.

The deal, signed through its Indian joint venture CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, extends distribution into Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, adding to its existing presence in India. The expansion is expected to open up a $13 billion market opportunity, according to company estimates.

The agreement covers the rollout of the Co-Dx PCR Pro point-of-care instrument and the SARAGENE product line, subject to regulatory approvals in each country. Co-Diagnostics said the move aligns with its strategy to establish regional manufacturing and distribution hubs to support global deployment of its PCR platform.

Executives noted that South Asia represents one of the fastest-growing diagnostics markets, with strong demand for rapid and reliable molecular testing solutions.

CoSara plans to host a virtual distributor information session in Q2 2026, followed by an in-person training event later in the year.

Separately, Co-Diagnostics announced it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on March 31, 2026, after market close.

The company implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on December 29, 2025.

CODX is currently trading at $3.51, up 32.70%.

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