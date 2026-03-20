BioTech
CODX

Co-Diagnostics Expands South Asia Reach, Shares Surge 32%

March 20, 2026 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) are up 32% after the company announced a new agreement to significantly expand its commercial and distribution territory across South Asia.

The deal, signed through its Indian joint venture CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, extends distribution into Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, adding to its existing presence in India. The expansion is expected to open up a $13 billion market opportunity, according to company estimates.

The agreement covers the rollout of the Co-Dx PCR Pro point-of-care instrument and the SARAGENE product line, subject to regulatory approvals in each country. Co-Diagnostics said the move aligns with its strategy to establish regional manufacturing and distribution hubs to support global deployment of its PCR platform.

Executives noted that South Asia represents one of the fastest-growing diagnostics markets, with strong demand for rapid and reliable molecular testing solutions.

CoSara plans to host a virtual distributor information session in Q2 2026, followed by an in-person training event later in the year.

Separately, Co-Diagnostics announced it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on March 31, 2026, after market close.

The company implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on December 29, 2025.

CODX is currently trading at $3.51, up 32.70%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CODX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.