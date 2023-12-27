News & Insights

Co-Diagnostics Completes EUA Submission To FDA For Co-Dx PCR Pro

December 27, 2023 — 09:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Wednesday announced that it has submitted its Co-Dx PCR COVID-19 test with Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The submission includes the PCR Pro instrument, COVID-19 detection test, and mobile app, all designed for use in point-of-care and at-home settings.

Tests run on the new platform use the company's patented real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Co-Primers technology. The Co-Dx COVID-19 test kit for the PCR Pro instrument included in the company's FDA submission has been shown in clinical evaluations to detect the presence of COVID-19 in anterior nasal swab samples, with results displayed on the user's smartphone or mobile device in approximately 30 minutes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

