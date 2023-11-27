Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.80% from the latest reported closing price of 1.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Co-Diagnostics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 16.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODX is 0.01%, a decrease of 38.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.05% to 4,780K shares. The put/call ratio of CODX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 636K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODX by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 294K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODX by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 273K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Co-Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

