Co-Diagnostics And CoSara Advance Development Of Ebola PCR Test And Point-of-Care Platform; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) and its joint venture CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. announced progress in developing a PCR-based diagnostic test for Ebola virus, alongside enhancements to the Co-Dx PCR point-of-care platform.

Ebola virus disease is a severe, often fatal illness in humans, with outbreaks historically concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa. Rapid and accurate diagnostics are critical for containment, as early detection can significantly improve patient outcomes and reduce transmission.

The companies reported that development of the Ebola PCR assay is advancing under CoSara's manufacturing capabilities in India, with plans to support regulatory submissions and eventual commercialization. The test is designed to deliver sensitive and specific detection of Ebola virus RNA, complementing global efforts to strengthen preparedness against future outbreaks.

At the same time, Co-Diagnostics continues to expand the Co-Dx PCR platform, a portable, battery-operated device intended to bring laboratory-quality molecular diagnostics to near-patient and resource-limited settings. The platform is being engineered to run multiple assays, including infectious disease panels, with rapid turnaround times.

CEO Dwight Egan emphasized that the Ebola assay development reflects the company's broader mission to provide affordable, accessible molecular diagnostics worldwide. Executives noted that the Co-Dx platform's versatility positions it to address both emerging pathogens and routine infectious disease testing.

The company implemented 1-for-30 reverse stock split on December 29, 2025.

CODX is currently trading at $7.30, up 17.66%.

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