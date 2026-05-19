Co-Diagnostics Advances Ebola Preparedness With New Bundibugyo Virus Assay Strategy; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is positioning itself for rapid response as global health authorities escalate alerts around a new Ebola outbreak, completing the development of its assay strategy for a Bundibugyo virus (BDBV) assay designed for fast, decentralized detection.

The company's update follows the World Health Organization's declaration of a public health emergency of international concern after BDBV cases were confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. As of May 17, 2026, officials reported eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in DRC, along with two confirmed cases and one death in Uganda.

Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan said the company is prepared to move quickly if the situation requires deployment of the assay, emphasizing the role of rapid PCR testing in identifying infected individuals and slowing transmission. He noted that recent events highlight the growing importance of decentralized diagnostics and real-time visibility for outbreak management.

The update also aligns with new CDC guidance calling for enhanced traveler screening, contact tracing coordination, and hospital preparedness for individuals arriving from regions affected by Ebola outbreaks. These measures reinforce the need for rapid, reliable testing tools that can support public health responses.

Egan added that lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape the company's approach, particularly the need for platforms capable of supporting quick mobilization during emerging infectious disease events. The Co-Dx PCR platform was designed with decentralized testing and cloud-connected architecture to support real-time outbreak monitoring.

Co-Diagnostics said it looks forward to collaborating with governmental and non-governmental partners on future development of the assay as needed.

The company implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on December 29, 2025.

CODX is currently trading at $2.07, 51.09%.

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