BioTech
CODX

Co-Diagnostics Advances Ebola PCR Assay Strategy With CoSara; Shares Surge

May 26, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, announced it has advanced development of a PCR assay for Bundibugyo virus (BDBV), the strain currently driving an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. The program is being supported by CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., its joint venture in India with Ambala Sarabhai Enterprises Limited.

The joint strategy is designed to accelerate international deployment if the outbreak expands globally or requires localized support. CoSara's regional manufacturing capabilities may enable rapid distribution in certain markets, subject to regulatory approvals.

CEO Dwight Egan said working with CoSara "to provide accurate, reliable PCR diagnostics on a global scale in response to emerging healthcare crises is one of our most valuable strategic attributes."

The development program includes both BDBV-specific and pan-Ebola assay configurations to detect multiple ebolavirus species, alongside workflow designs for point-of-care and decentralized testing using the Co-Dx PCR platform.

The World Health Organization recently declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, reporting more than 900 suspected cases and 220 suspected deaths as of May 25, 2026.

The company implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on December 29, 2025.

CODX is currently trading at $9.60, up 90%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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