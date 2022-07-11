Markets
CODX

Co-Diagnostics Adds 5% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) are up more than 5% in the morning trade on Monday at $6.29.

The molecular diagnostics company today said it has shipped testing reagents for monkeypox virus to one of its international distributors.

As of July 7, 2022, over 6,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 59 countries, the company said.

CODX has traded in the range of $3.66-$11.82 in the past 52 weeks.

