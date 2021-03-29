Co-Diagnostics: Buy the Dip?

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) was one of the best-performing stocks of 2020, but a fourth-quarter earnings report failed to impress investment banks that follow the molecular diagnostics company. The stock has been under pressure since Maxim downgraded the stock to hold, and H.C. Wainwright cut its price target on Co-Diagnostics by nearly half.

Is Co-Diagnostics a good stock to buy on the dip, or should you remain cautious?

Image source: Getty Images.

The most important thing to remember about this company is that it currently relies on COVID-19 testing for nearly all revenue. Unfortunately, cash flows from coronavirus testing have probably peaked.

Despite having access to public markets since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2017, last year was the first time that Co-Diagnostics was able to report an annual profit. After earning around $42 million in 2020, expectations for 2021 are significantly lower, and there isn't another hit diagnostic test ready to take over.

Although it gave up around 40% of its value over the past week, Co-Diagnostics still boasts a $250 million market cap at recent prices. That's an awful lot to pay for a company without a significant revenue source to lean on once the demand for COVID-19 tests falls off a cliff.

Co-Diagnostics' proprietary technology platform is positioned to play a big role in the market for molecular diagnostics, but this is a hypercompetitive industry. It's probably best to wait and see if this company can achieve post-pandemic profitability before adding this risky stock to your portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Co-Diagnostics, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.