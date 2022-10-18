Co-CEO of S.Korea's Kakao steps down after outage, public backlash

Adds details

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Co-CEO of Kakao Corp 035720.KS Namkoong Whon has stepped down, a company filing said on Wednesday, after an outage that shut down South Korea's largest mobile chat app and other services, triggering sharp backlash from authorities and the public.

Namkoong's resignation was effective as of Wednesday, the filing said, leaving co-CEO Hong Euntaek as sole CEO.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.