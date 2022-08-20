Co-CEO & Executive Chairman Robert Duggan Just Bought 140% More Shares In Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Those following along with Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Robert Duggan, Co-CEO & Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking US$92m on stock at an average price of US$0.97. That purchase boosted their holding by 140%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Summit Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Duggan was the biggest purchase of Summit Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.09. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Summit Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:SMMT Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Summit Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Summit Therapeutics insiders own about US$77m worth of shares. That equates to 35% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Summit Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Summit Therapeutics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Summit Therapeutics. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Summit Therapeutics (3 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

