Co-Borrower: Do You Need One For Your Loan Application?

Whether you need to get a mortgage with your spouse or finance inventory with a business partner, a co-borrowing arrangement may be a helpful solution. These joint loans let borrowers share the direct benefit of the loan while also sharing responsibility for repayment.

Applying for a loan with a co-borrower also improves your chances of getting a higher loan amount and a competitive interest rate because the lender considers two incomes for repayment instead of just one.

If you’re considering a co-borrower—or if someone has asked you to be a co-applicant—it’s important to understand joint loans front to back. We’ll walk you through this loan term to show you how co-borrowing works, how it differs from co-signing and other considerations to help you make the right decision.

What Is a Co-borrower?

A co-borrower, or co-applicant, is someone who applies and shares liability for repayment of a loan with another borrower; approval is based on both borrower’s creditworthiness. Joint loans pose less risk to lenders because they are repaid by two sources of income, rather than that of a single borrower. Under a joint loan, both borrowers have ownership of the loan proceeds and are equally responsible for repaying the loan balance.

Co-borrower vs Co-signer

Co-signers, on the other hand, generally don’t stand to benefit from the loan. Instead, the purpose of a co-signer is to help the primary applicant qualify for a loan for which he would not otherwise qualify for. A lender considers the co-signer’s credit score and income when evaluating the borrower’s application.

Unlike co-borrowers, co-signers do not own the loan proceeds or collateral and do not have a responsibility to make payments unless the primary borrower fails to do so.

How Does a Joint Loan Work

With a joint loan, co-borrowers assume equal responsibility for repaying the loan as soon as it is disbursed. Where the loan is tied to a specific asset or collateral—like an automobile—each borrower also has equal ownership of that asset. Keep in mind, though, that not all lenders offer joint loans, so check with your lender before considering a joint application.

When you apply for a joint loan, select the “joint” or “co-application” box in the application to demonstrate your intent to have a co-borrower. This also ensures that the lender requests all of the necessary personal information and documentation for both parties. At a minimum, both applicants should expect to provide their Social Security numbers (SSNs) for a credit check, documentation of income and contact information for employment verification.

Lenders often consider joint loans lower risk because two incomes will go toward payment. For that reason, borrowers may be able to access higher loan amounts and more favorable interest rates than they could without a co-borrower.

Each borrower is responsible for making payments once the lender approves the loan and disperses the funds. If one co-borrower fails to make on-time payments, the lender can demand repayment of the full loan amount from either party. Ultimately, if one co-borrower defaults on the joint loan, it will reflect on each borrower’s credit report.

When Is a Co-borrower a Good Option?

Co-borrowing is a suitable option when both of the borrowers stand to directly benefit from the loan, and where both parties intend to make payments. For that reason, joint loans are most common between business partners and spouses.

For example, if two business partners are embarking on a new venture, they may apply for a joint loan so they can both benefit from and repay the funds. Likewise, two spouses who plan to purchase and pay off a new home together can do so as co-borrowers on their mortgage.

When to Use a Co-signer Instead

Alternatively, a co-signer is more appropriate where a primary borrower needs help qualifying for a loan, doesn’t plan to share the loan with the other borrower and enlists a co-signer with stronger credit to help bolster his application. In this case, only one of the borrowers is directly benefiting from the loan, and the primary borrower is the only one initially responsible for making payments.

When to Avoid Using a Co-borrower

Joint loans can be mutually advantageous for both co-borrowers, but it’s not always the best option. For example, having a co-borrower can help someone with a low credit score qualify for a loan, but a low score will likely result in a higher interest rate or loan amount. For that reason, if your spouse, business partner or other potential co-borrower has a low credit score that might not qualify, it may be best to apply individually.

Also consider someone who needs to take out a personal loan to cover emergency auto repairs or another expense. Because he has a low qualifying credit score, he asks his sister to sign as a co-applicant to improve his chances of approval and, hopefully, obtain a lower rate. However, The sister won’t benefit from the loan so it doesn’t make sense to take responsibility for the payments. In this case, it makes more sense for the sister to serve as a co-signer.

Benefits of Co-borrowing

Lower annual percentage rates (APRs): If both borrowers have a strong credit score, it’s typically easier to qualify for a lower APR or interest rate. That said, if you’re considering a joint loan with say, your spouse, and he has a low qualifying credit score, you may be better off applying individually.

If both borrowers have a strong credit score, it’s typically easier to qualify for a lower APR or interest rate. That said, if you’re considering a joint loan with say, your spouse, and he has a low qualifying credit score, you may be better off applying individually. Higher loan amounts: As with interest rates, combining the credit and income of two co-applicants can lead to a higher loan amount. This is because the loan will be repaid using two incomes.

As with interest rates, combining the credit and income of two co-applicants can lead to a higher loan amount. This is because the loan will be repaid using two incomes. Borrowers share benefits and liability: Joint loans let two borrowers share the benefit and liability of a loan. However, keep in mind that if one co-borrower defaults, the other borrower is responsible for the outstanding balance.

Joint loans let two borrowers share the benefit and liability of a loan. However, keep in mind that if one co-borrower defaults, the other borrower is responsible for the outstanding balance. Greater chances of approval: As with co-signers, adding a co-borrower to an application may help a borrower with lower credit qualify for a loan. That said, if one co-borrower has a low qualifying credit score, the lender is less likely to extend a competitive offer. This means the more qualified co-borrower could get stuck repaying the loan at a much higher interest rate.

Drawbacks of Co-borrowing

Full responsibility: In addition to having full ownership rights to the loan proceeds, co-borrowers take on full responsibility for repaying the loan. So, if one co-borrower fails to make payments, the other will be on the hook for repaying the full loan amount.

In addition to having full ownership rights to the loan proceeds, co-borrowers take on full responsibility for repaying the loan. So, if one co-borrower fails to make payments, the other will be on the hook for repaying the full loan amount. Possible credit score damages: When co-borrowers take out a joint loan, they share payment responsibilities. For that reason, if they miss payments, both borrowers will likely see a dip in their credit scores.

When co-borrowers take out a joint loan, they share payment responsibilities. For that reason, if they miss payments, both borrowers will likely see a dip in their credit scores. Strains on relationships: The damage missed payments can cause on a joint loan isn’t limited to the borrowers’ finances. Co-borrowing may also strain the relationship if one borrower fails to make payments and the other suffers because of it.

The damage missed payments can cause on a joint loan isn’t limited to the borrowers’ finances. Co-borrowing may also strain the relationship if one borrower fails to make payments and the other suffers because of it. Loss of collateral: If the lender requires collateral to secure a joint loan and one co-borrower fails to make a payment, both parties are at risk of losing the asset. In the case of an auto loan or home mortgage, this could mean losing your house or car.

