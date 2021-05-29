CN¥51.12: That's What Analysts Think Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Investors in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.9% to close at US$4.09 following the release of its yearly results. It was a respectable set of results; while revenues of CN¥1.0b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 19% smaller than expected, with Boqii Holding losing CN¥0.97 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:BQ Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Boqii Holding's two analysts is for revenues of CN¥1.35b in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching CN¥2.26 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CN¥1.36b and CN¥1.48 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Boqii Holding even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a massive increase in per-share losses.

The consensus price target fell 21% to CN¥51.12per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Boqii Holding'shistorical trends, as the 34% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 31% annual revenue growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. So although Boqii Holding is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Boqii Holding. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Boqii Holding's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Boqii Holding going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Boqii Holding , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

