CNXN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.68, changing hands as low as $48.25 per share. PC Connection, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNXN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.08 per share, with $56.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.17.

