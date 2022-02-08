CNXN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.58, changing hands as high as $49.48 per share. PC Connection, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNXN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.08 per share, with $55.2071 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.60.

