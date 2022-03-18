CNXC vs. WNS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Business - Services sector might want to consider either Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) or WNS Holdings Limited (WNS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Concentrix Corporation and WNS Holdings Limited are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CNXC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.49, while WNS has a forward P/E of 25.17. We also note that CNXC has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WNS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65.

Another notable valuation metric for CNXC is its P/B ratio of 4.01. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WNS has a P/B of 5.78.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CNXC's Value grade of B and WNS's Value grade of D.

Both CNXC and WNS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CNXC is the superior value option right now.

