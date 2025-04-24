CNX RESOURCESORATION Earnings Results: $CNX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CNX RESOURCESORATION ($CNX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $441,000,000, missing estimates of $522,782,393 by $-81,782,393.
CNX RESOURCESORATION Insider Trading Activity
CNX RESOURCESORATION insiders have traded $CNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS, LP MFN sold 1,075,000 shares for an estimated $33,421,750
CNX RESOURCESORATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of CNX RESOURCESORATION stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERCURIA CAPITAL STRATEGIES, LLC removed 4,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,920,000
- MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC removed 4,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,680,000
- AEQUIM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS LP removed 2,437,927 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,398,783
- FMR LLC removed 2,073,408 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,031,871
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,962,676 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,971,328
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ removed 1,684,858 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,783,742
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 1,314,908 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,217,676
CNX RESOURCESORATION Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/15/2025
CNX RESOURCESORATION Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $31.0 on 04/15/2025
- Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 01/23/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 01/14/2025
