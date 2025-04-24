CNX RESOURCESORATION Earnings Results: $CNX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CNX RESOURCESORATION ($CNX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $441,000,000, missing estimates of $522,782,393 by $-81,782,393.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CNX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CNX RESOURCESORATION Insider Trading Activity

CNX RESOURCESORATION insiders have traded $CNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, LP MFN sold 1,075,000 shares for an estimated $33,421,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CNX RESOURCESORATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of CNX RESOURCESORATION stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CNX RESOURCESORATION Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CNX RESOURCESORATION, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNX forecast page.

CNX RESOURCESORATION Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $31.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 01/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.