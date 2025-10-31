CNX Resources Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups '25 Production Volume

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 32.4%. The bottom line also increased 19.5% from 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

CNX’s Revenues

The company reported revenues of $423 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $366 million by 15.6%. The top line also rose 19.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $354 million.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Highlights of CNX’s Q3 Release

The average selling price in the quarter was $2.62 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), down 0.4% from the year-ago figure of $2.63. The total production cost was $1.71 per Mcfe, down 2.8% year over year.



Total production volumes were 161.3 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), up 19.9% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $43 million, up 13.3% year over year.



During the third quarter, CNX Resources repurchased 6.1 million shares at an average price of $30.12 per share for a total cost of $182 million. Over the past 20 quarters, CNX has repurchased approximately 43% of its outstanding shares.

CNX’s Financial Update

As of Sept. 30, 2025, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 million compared with $17.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2025 was $2.25 billion compared with $1.84 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash from operating activities for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $731.9 million compared with $547 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow amounted to $226 million.



Capital expenditure for the first nine months totaled $320.6 million compared with $434.8 million in the year-ago period.

CNX’s Guidance

CNX Resources now expects 2025 total capital expenditure between $475 and $500 million from the previous range of $450-$500 million.



The company now expects 2025 production volume in the band of 620-625 Bcfe compared with the previous guidance of 615-620 Bcfe.



Total free cash flow is now expected to be $640 million.



CNX now expects 2025 adjusted EBITDAX in the range of $1.2-$1.225 billion compared with the previous range of $1.225-$1.275 billion.

CNX’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Energy Transfer LP ET is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 33 cents per unit, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 3.1%.



ET’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 12.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales stands at $22.91 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 10.3%.



Plains All American Pipeline PAA is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per unit, which calls for a year-over-year fall of 8.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales stands at $12.96 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 1.7%.



Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov. 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.11 per unit, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 56.3%.



DKL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $254.4 million, which implies a year-over-year rise of 18.8%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.