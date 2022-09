(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), a natural gas firm, said on Monday that it intends to offer and sell $500 million of senior notes due 2031.

With this move, the company aims to use the net proceeds to purchase up to $350 million of its outstanding 7.250 percent senior notes due 2027, and to repay the borrowings.

