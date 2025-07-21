CNX Resources to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

CNX Resources Corporation CNX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 24, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 21.9% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That May Impact CNX's Q2 Results

CNX Resources is expected to have benefited from its completed acquisition of Apex Energy during the first quarter of 2025. It is likely to have gained from increased production capacity, access to undeveloped acreage and further enhanced free cash flow per share. The acquisition also provides CNX with a larger operational scale and enhances its footprint in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions.



CNX Resources’ second-quarter 2025 results are expected to continue to benefit from its focus on technology development, combined with its asset base and operational expertise, which positions it to responsibly develop resources and deploy free cash flow for long-term value creation.



The company’s ability to generate free cash flow might have allowed it to continue paying down debt (that will reduce interest expenses) and buying back shares, thereby boosting its bottom line in the yet-to-be-reported quarter.

CNX’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $456.5 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 31.9%.



The consensus mark for total production volumes is pegged at 158.66 billion cubic feet equivalent, up 18.4% year over year.



The consensus estimate for average natural gas sales price is pinned at $2.97 per thousand cubic feet equivalent, up 85.6% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for realized natural gas price is pegged at $2.45 per thousand cubic feet, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for CNX Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -13.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, CNX Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



TC Energy TRP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.60% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



TRP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.83% for the trailing four quarters.



ONEOK OKE is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug. 4, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



OKE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.38 per share.



Occidental Petroleum OXY is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXY’s second-quarter earnings is pinned at 31 cents per share. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 24.34% for the trailing four quarters.





