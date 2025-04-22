CNX Resources to Release Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

CNX Resources Corporation CNX is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on April 24, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 32.6% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That May Impact CNX Stock's Q1 Results

In January 2025, CNX Resources completed the acquisition of Apex Energy's natural gas upstream and associated midstream business. In addition to providing an established infrastructural footprint that may be used as leverage for future development, this strategic bolt-on acquisition increases CNX's existing stacked Marcellus and Utica undeveloped leasehold in the CPA region. This acquisition was immediately accretive to CNX's key metric of free cash flow per share.



CNX Resources’ ability to generate and use free cash flow might have allowed it to continue paying down debt (that will reduce interest expenses) and buying back shares, thereby boosting its bottom line in the yet-to-be-reported quarter.

CNX’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 44.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $495.56 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 30.1%.



The consensus mark for total production volumes is pegged at 149.25 billion cubic feet equivalent, up 6.3% year over year.



The consensus estimate for average natural gas sales price is pinned at $3.42 per thousand cubic feet equivalent, up 57.6% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for realized natural gas price is pegged at $2.74 per thousand cubic feet, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for CNX Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



CNX Resources Corporation. Price and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-eps-surprise | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -2.96%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, CNX Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



TC Energy TRP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces first-quarter results on May 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.11% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



TRP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.96% for the trailing four quarters.



Devon Energy DVN is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



DVN’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.25 per share.



APA Corporation APA is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces first-quarter results on May 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.47% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pinned at 80 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.18 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.6%.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.