CNX Resources Q4 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Production Up Y/Y

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 70.0%. The bottom line also increased 19.3% from 57 cents in the year-ago quarter.

CNX’s Revenues

The company reported revenues of $419 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $373 million by 12.3%. The top line also rose 8.6% from the prior-year quarter’s $386 million.



CNX reported total revenues of $1.73 billion in 2025 compared with $ 1.47 billion in 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 18.13%.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Highlights of CNX’s Q4 Release

The average selling price in the quarter was $ 2.75 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 1.1% from the year-ago figure of $2.72. The total production cost was $ 1.72 per Mcfe, down 0.58% year over year.



Total production volumes were 152.3 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), up 7.3% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $42 million, up 13.5% year over year.



During the fourth quarter, CNX Resources repurchased 2.9 million shares at an average price of $34.05 per share for a total cost of $100 million. Over the past 21 quarters, CNX has incurred a total cost of $1.9 billion to repurchase nearly 98.2 million shares at an average price of $19.27 per share.



CNX reduced its debt by $122 million during the fourth quarter by exchanging a portion of convertible notes for common stock.

CNX’s Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2025, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $0.8 million compared with $17.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $2.21 billion compared with $1.84 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash from operating activities for the year 2025 totaled $1.03 billion compared with $816 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow amounted to $646 million.



Capital expenditure for the year totaled $495 million compared with $540.3 million in the year-ago period.

CNX’s Guidance

CNX Resources now expects total capital expenditure between $556 million and $586 million in 2026.



The company now expects 2026 production volume in the band of 605-620 Bcfe.



Total free cash flow is now expected to be $550 million.



CNX now expects 2026 adjusted EBITDAX in the range of $1.31-$1.36 billion

CNX’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Antero Resources AR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year fall of 10.34%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $1.30 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 11.5%.



Comstock Resources CRK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year fall of 31.25%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $467.93 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 27.67%.



Gulfport Energy GPOR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results soon. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.63%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $373.91 million, which implies a year-over-year rise of 55.88%.

Zacks Investment Research

