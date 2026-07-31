CNX Resources Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Production Falls Y/Y

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of 72 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 26.3%. The bottom line increased 22% from the year-ago quarter’s 59 cents. The earnings beat came despite lower production and natural gas prices, supported by disciplined costs and a 59% cash operating margin.

CNX’s Revenues

The company reported revenues of $389 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413 million by 5.8%.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

CNX Resources’ Output & Profitability Metrics

The average natural gas sales price was $2.40 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), down 15.5% from $2.84 in the year-ago period. Including cash settlements, the average realized price for natural gas, NGLs and oil increased 7.1% to $2.87 per Mcfe. Total production cost was $1.73 per Mcfe, up 3.59% year over year.



Total production volumes were 151.5 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), down 9.6% year over year. Average daily production fell 9.6% year over year to 1,664.8 million cubic feet equivalent from 1,841.8 million cubic feet equivalent.



Adjusted EBITDAX declined 12.7% year over year to $290 million from $332 million.



Interest expenses totaled $39.02 million, down 11.4% year over year figure of $44.04 million.

CNX’s Financial Position and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $6.16 million compared with $0.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt as of June 30, 2026, was $2.22 billion compared with $2.21 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025



In the second quarter of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $279.5 million compared with $282.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the second quarter of 2026, capital expenditures rose 25% year over year to $142 million compared with $113.6 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash flow totaled $138 million in the second quarter of 2026, marking CNX Resources’ 26th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow generation compared with $188 million a year earlier.



During the second quarter, CNX Resources repurchased 5.6 million shares at an average price of $35.28 per share for a total cost of $199 million. Over the past 23 quarters, CNX incurred a total cost of $2.2 billion to repurchase nearly 105.8 million shares at an average price of $20.43 per share.

CNX Resources Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Management maintained its 2026 production guidance of 605-620 Bcfe.



Adjusted EBITDAX is projected between $1.27 billion and $1.32 billion.



Total capital expenditures are expected in the range of $556-$586 million. This includes a $16 million payment for Utica Shale rights.



CNX Resources reaffirmed free cash flow guidance of approximately $525 million.

CNX’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

ONEOK, Inc. OKE is slated to report second-quarter results 2026 on Aug. 3, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.39 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.73%.



OKE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 3.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.56 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 2.58%.



Devon Energy DVN is slated to report second-quarter results 2026 on Aug. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 54.76%.



DVN's dividend yield is 1.28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $4.64 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 18.37%.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.51 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 459.26%.



MUR's dividend yield is 1.40%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.14 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 129.20%.

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CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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