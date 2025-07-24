CNX Resources Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 59 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 51.3%. The bottom line also increased 63.9% from 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

CNX’s Revenues

The company reported revenues of $450 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457 million by 1.4%. However, the top line increased 30.1% from the prior-year quarter’s $346 million.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Highlights of CNX’s Q2 Release

The average selling price in the quarter was $2.68 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 3.9% from the year-ago figure of $2.58. Total production cost was $1.67 per Mcfe, down 2.3% year over year.



Total production volumes were 167.6 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), up 25.1% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $44 million, up 13.9% year over year.



During the second quarter, CNX Resources repurchased 3.7 million shares at an average price of $31.24 per share for a total cost of $114 million. Over the past 19 quarters, CNX has repurchased approximately 40% of its outstanding shares.



CNX Resources’ adjusted net debt decreased by $69 million.

CNX’s Financial Update

As of June 30, 2025, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $3.39 million compared with $17.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of June 30, 2025, was $2.29 billion compared with $1.84 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash from operating activities for the first six months of 2025 totaled $282.5 million compared with $191.8 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow amounted to $188 million.



Capital expenditure for the first six months totaled $113.6 million compared with $151.9 million in the year-ago period.

CNX’s Guidance

CNX Resources continues to expect 2025 total capital expenditure to be between $450 million and $500 million.



The company expects 2025 production volume to be in the band of 615-620 Bcfe compared with the previous guidance of 605-620 Bcfe.



Total free cash flow is expected to be $575 million.



CNX also expects 2025 adjusted EBITDAX to be in the range of $1.225-$1.275 billion.

CNX’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

ONEOK, Inc. OKE is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.39 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.5%.



OKE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $5.57 per share.



Devon Energy DVN is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share.



DVN’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pinned at $4.02 billion.



Energy Transfer ET is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 32 cents per unit, which indicates a year-over-year decrease of 8.6%.



ET’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.67%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.41 per unit, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.2%.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.