CNX Resources Q2 Adj. Profit Declines

July 27, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corp.(CNX) reported second-quarter net profit of $474.9 million or $2.47 per share compared to $33.4 million or $0.15 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income declined to $57 million from $136 million, last year. Revenue increased to $839.7 million from $420.4 million, a year ago.

"We continue to believe that our shares are undervalued, and as a result, we are announcing an additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization, with no expiration, which reflects our confidence in the outlook for our business over time," Nick Deiuliis, president and CEO, said.

