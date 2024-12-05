CNX Resources put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in CNX Resources (CNX) with 2,555 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are Dec-24 38 puts and Dec-24 39 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 365, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 23rd.

