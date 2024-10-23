CNX Resources put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in CNX Resources (CNX) with 2,709 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are Nov-24 35 puts and Nov-24 35 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 8.34, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on October 24th.
