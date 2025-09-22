CNX Resources Promotes President And CFO Alan Shepard To President And CEO

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) announced Monday that Alan Shepard, currently serving as President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2026.

Shepard will succeed Nick Deiuliis, who will retire from his role as CEO at the end of 2025 after 35 years of service to CNX. Deiuliis will continue to remain actively engaged with CNX as a member of its Board of Directors.

Shepard has more than 20 years of experience in the energy sector. He re-joined the company in 2020 and has served as the company's CFO since June 2022 and President since June 2025.

Before this role, Shepard served as the Company's Vice President - Accounting and Chief Accounting Officer since February 2020. Prior to joining CNX, he served as the CFO of EdgeMarc Energy, a private equity funded oil and gas exploration and production company.

Prior to that role, Shepard held various finance and accounting roles of increasing responsibility throughout his 20 year career in the energy sector.

As part of the transition, CNX expects to name a new Chief Financial Officer by year end.

