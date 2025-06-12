Markets
CNX

CNX Resources Promotes CFO Alan Shepard To Addl. Role Of President

June 12, 2025 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) announced Thursday the promotion of Alan Shepard to the position of President in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer.

Since rejoining CNX in 2020, Shepard has been integral to the development, communication, and execution of CNX's sustainable business model and the implementation of our capital allocation approach.

The Board of Directors of CNX unanimously approved the promotion of Shepard to the position of President in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer. Shepard will continue to report to CEO Nick Deiuliis.

Shepard has served as the CFO of CNX Resources since June 1, 2022. Prior to the CFO role, he served as the Company's Vice President - Accounting and Chief Accounting Officer since February 2020.

Before joining CNX, Shepard served as the CFO of EdgeMarc Energy, a private equity funded oil and gas exploration and production company. Prior to that role, he held various finance and accounting roles of increasing responsibility throughout his 20 year career in the energy sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.