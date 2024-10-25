CNX Resources price target raised to $35 from $26 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on CNX Resources (CNX) to $35 from $26 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm’s new net asset value estimate, on which it bases its price target includes about $4 per share for the New Technologies business and about $15 per share for the deep Utica in CPA, compared to $0 and $6 per share, respectively, previously, the analyst tells investors.

