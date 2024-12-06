News & Insights

CNX Resources price target raised to $23 from $20 at Piper Sandler

December 06, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on CNX Resources (CNX) to $23 from $20 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following a deal to acquire Apex Energy. The firm raised its price target on the back of the acquisition and reiterated its rating on the stock given “strong” year-to-date performance, the valuation premium and its view that the company has limited opportunity to grow free cash slow from its environmental attributes business.

