CNX Resources price target raised to $23 from $20 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on CNX Resources (CNX) to $23 from $20 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following a deal to acquire Apex Energy. The firm raised its price target on the back of the acquisition and reiterated its rating on the stock given “strong” year-to-date performance, the valuation premium and its view that the company has limited opportunity to grow free cash slow from its environmental attributes business.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CNX:
- CNX Resources put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- CNX to acquire natural gas upstream, midstream business of Apex for $505M
- CNX Resources downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan
- Diversified Energy price target raised to $21 from $19 at Truist
- CNX Resources downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.