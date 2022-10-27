Markets
CNX Resources Posts Narrower Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) reported a third quarter net loss of $427.07 million or $2.28 per share compared to a loss of $872.92 million or $4.05 per share, prior year. Total revenue and other operating income was $117.06 million, for the quarter.

Free cash flow was $135 million, for the quarter. The company's 2022 free cash flow guidance was maintained at approximately $700 million.

Nick Deiuliis, CEO, said: "Our capital allocation strategy is in full effect, and we continue to see an opportunity to repurchase our outstanding shares at prices that we believe to be a significant discount to intrinsic value."

