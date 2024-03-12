News & Insights

US Markets
CNX

CNX Resources curtails production amid falling prices

March 12, 2024 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm CNX Resources CNX.N said on Tuesday it is curtailing production for 2024 amid weak natural gas prices.

The company said it expects 2024 production volumes to be between 540 and 560 billions of cubic feet equivalent, a decrease of about 30 Bcfe from the midpoint of the previously stated guidance range.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.