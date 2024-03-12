CNX Resources curtails production amid falling prices

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm CNX Resources CNX.N said on Tuesday it is curtailing production for 2024 amid weak natural gas prices.

The company said it expects 2024 production volumes to be between 540 and 560 billions of cubic feet equivalent, a decrease of about 30 Bcfe from the midpoint of the previously stated guidance range.

