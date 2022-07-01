CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) closed the most recent trading day at $16.67, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 27.2% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CNX Resources Corporation. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 238.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $523.46 million, up 45.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.34% and +19.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNX Resources Corporation.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.85% higher within the past month. CNX Resources Corporation. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CNX Resources Corporation. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.14, so we one might conclude that CNX Resources Corporation. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CNX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

