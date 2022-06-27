CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) closed at $17.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.8% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CNX Resources Corporation. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CNX Resources Corporation. to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 327.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $523.46 million, up 45.81% from the prior-year quarter.

CNX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +86.34% and +19.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNX Resources Corporation. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.85% higher. CNX Resources Corporation. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, CNX Resources Corporation. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.36.

It is also worth noting that CNX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.