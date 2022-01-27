CNX Resources Corporation Reveals Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $630.31 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $195.76 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 104.8% to $1.29 billion from $0.63 billion last year.

CNX Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $630.31 Mln. vs. $195.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.90 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $0.63 Bln last year.

