CNX Resources Corporation Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.17 billion, or $5.68 per share. This compares with $630.31 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $1.64 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

CNX Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.17 Bln. vs. $630.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.68 vs. $2.90 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

