CNX Resources Corporation Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.85 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $710.40 million, or $3.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 70.0% to $384.55 million from $1.28 billion last year.

CNX Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $6.85 Mln. vs. $710.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $3.61 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $384.55 Mln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

