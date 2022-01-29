CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CNX Resources Corporation's (NYSE:CNX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The US$3.0b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$499m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on CNX Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

CNX Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Oil and Gas analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$388m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 52%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:CNX Earnings Per Share Growth January 29th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of CNX Resources' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with CNX Resources is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in CNX Resources' case is 60%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of CNX Resources to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – CNX Resources' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

